Homeless man sentenced for drug offences

A homeless man has been sentenced for drugs offences in Aylesbury.

George Michael Renfigo, of no fixed abode, was convicted and sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

Just after 9am on November 29 last year, a section 23 drugs warrant was executed in North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes, and Renfigo was found in a property with 91 wraps of heroin and 122 wraps of cocaine.

He was arrested at the scene and charged on the same day.

Renfigo pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs, cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs, heroin.

Investigating officer, Det Con Sarah Clement from Local CID Milton Keynes, said: “Renfigo pleaded guilty due to the evidence against him obtained during the drugs warrant executed in Milton Keynes in November last year.

“I hope this sends a warning to anyone who is in possession of class A drugs that Thames Valley Police will investigate such offences, make arrests and bring defendants before the courts.

“I would urge residents who see or hear anything unusual in their neighbourhoods and suspect drugs are being misused or dealt to contact Thames Valley Police on 101.”