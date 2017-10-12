Honorary doctorate for educationalist leading the way to create access for all

One of the most recognisable and respected people in Milton Keynes has received an honorary doctorate from The Open University.

Dr Ann Limb, originally from Moss Side, Manchester, has worked in the education sector for over 35 years and in 1987, at the age of 34, Ann became principal and chief executive of Milton Keynes College – the youngest FE college principal ever appointed.

In 2000, she became chief executive of the University for Industry, where she established the online platform Learndirect and in that role, she also oversaw the development of UK online and Directgov.

From 2004 to 2010 she worked as senior vice president at Citizen Service Transformation. Ann’s knowledge has been sought by current and previous governments and she has advised all the major political parties on education, skills and policy issues.

Ann said: “I’m thrilled to be awarded a doctorate from the Open University as I have upheld the values of openness and access to opportunity for all throughout my professional life.

“It is a huge honour to be formally recognised by a unique, globally renowned university headquartered in the amazing city of Milton Keynes where I have lived and worked for over 30 years.”