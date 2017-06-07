Horse ‘brutally’ slashed and wounded in Milton Keynes on the mend

A horse which had to undergo emergency surgery after being attacked is ‘recovering well’.

Domino was slashed by what is supected to be a large knife or a chisel in his Milton Keynes paddock earlier this year.

Heartbroken residents rallied together to raise money for the horse who was ‘brutally’ attacked.

Domino, a trotter cross, has lived in Milton Keynes for seven year and shares his paddock with three other horses.

The horse was violently attacked by what is believed to be more than one person between 5pm and 8.30pm on May 6.

But Domino’s owner Tracey has reassured the public that he is doing well.

She said: “Domino is almost back to his usual cheeky self, he will happily chase me round the stable insisting I had another apple for him and enjoying a good neck scratch.

“He does have a sore back which is an old issue, probably made worse by the rest he has had to take.

“He has a regular physio therapist to help him, he has been so brave, strong, well behaved and patient throughout his healing process.

“Unfortunately Domino was hit so hard, by what we believe to be a chisel type hammer on his face, it shattered his bones.

“The vets are still flushing out this wound but his fur may never grow back.”

Animal lover Tracey. who lives in Woughton-on-the-Green has also put out a £2,500 reward for any information about the attack that could lead to conviction.

To report information, ring 101 referencing 43170131614.