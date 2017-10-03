Hotel abseil raises funds and awareness for city food bank

People of all ages have braved the heights of a city building to help others in need.

Caring staff at a Milton Keynes company were among those who made the big drop to support families facing difficult times.

Teletrac Navman abseil.

Employees at Teletrac Navman joined in the event, where brave fundraisers made an abseil from the top of the Holiday Inn in Milton Keynes.

The company, a member of the Fortive organisation, have been busy taking part in the worldwide Fortive Day of Caring during September.

Every employee had the opportunity to volunteer for a day at the community organisation of his or her choice. The majority of staff at Teletrac Navman, the fleet management and vehicle tracking company based at Kents Hill Business Park, chose to support the MK Foodbank.

The teams collected over 100 bags of food for donation and every Thursday in September, the company sent volunteers to help at the MK Foodbank warehouse.

Teletrac Navman

On Friday, September 29, 10 volunteers then abseiled down the side of the Holiday Inn.

In addition to raising awareness for the cause, the team also raised £1,200 in sponsorship.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We believe in giving back to the community where we work and hope to make this an annual event - #TeletracNavman# FortiveCares!”

Among other abseilers was Sarah Mullins, 15, from Nash, who made the drop with her dad Paul, raising over £600 for the Milton Keynes Foodbank.