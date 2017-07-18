House builder brings a splash of colour to Milton Keynes

McCarthy and Stone’s new retirement development, Elizabeth House in Stony Stratford, has pledged support to local church St Mary & St Giles by sponsoring their parish gardens.

The housebuilder donated £500 for a garden makeover, with a vibrant collection of flowers, plants and shrubs.

Father Ross Northing, rector of Stony Stratford church, commented: “We would like to thank McCarthy and Stone for their generous donation. There is an incredibly strong community spirit in Stony Stratford and we were delighted with their willingness to support our church garden.

“Our garden is the only green space in the High Street, and as such a much-remarked upon feature in the centre of our wonderful market town.

“It was a pleasure to be in contact with the retirement housebuilders and we look forward to building on our relationship with everyone at Elizabeth House.”

Caroline Tiernan, sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone said: “As part of the ethos of McCarthy and Stone, we look not only to build high-quality developments, but to create a positive legacy within the local community.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the local church garden, helping to bring colour and joy to the centre of Stony Stratford. We are very keen to engage with locals and provide support where we can, so when homeowners move into their new apartment they already feel part of an established community.”

Once complete, Elizabeth House will boast an impressive array of facilities such as on-site catering, table service dining room, hotel style guest suite for when visitors wish to stay, a club lounge for socialising, laundry facility and mobility scooter area.

Landscaped gardens surrounding the development will be maintained by a skilled team, and a Function Room will provide the ideal space for activities with friends and families.

