Housebuilder sets football club on road to promotion with ground improvements

Newport Pagnell Football Club’s plans for improving its home ground have kicked off with support from a housebuilder.

The Willen Road based non-league side plays in the United Counties Premier League but has an ambitious five-year growth plan which could see the club jump up two levels, but to reach that goal, it needs to upgrade its home ground.

Redrow Homes is building new homes at Priory Mews on Tickford Street, less than two miles from the club and has offered home town support, covering £1,000 in architect’s fees to design the upgraded facilities.

Head of football, Ian Ford, said: “Newport Pagnell Town FC has big ambitions for the future and aim to improve the stadium and win promotion to the Southern League this season.

To be eligible for promotion, improvements need to be made to the club’s ground, including a new stand, new turnstiles and a new toilet block.

Ian added: “The project is a five year one – the hope is by next April we can get the ground ready to play at the next level and then next season strengthen the team with a higher playing budget, to get up a division and start the journey.”

