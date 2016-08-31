How Frosts spiced up the Bank Holiday weekend in Milton Keynes

This bank holiday weekend, Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands hosted its annual Chilli Festival and this year, it was bigger and better than ever.

More than 40 delicious food and drink exhibitors, free samples and a knockout live stage headlined by The Mariachis from the infamous Doritos advert helped ensure this year’s festival had something for everyone.

Frosts also ran its annual chilli eating competition for one brave customer to win £100 worth of Frosts vouchers and the competition definitely spiced up the weekend with the winner being Dean Ball.

“This year, we wanted to make the festival bigger and better and we did just that. Despite the showers, hundreds of people of all ages turned up for the festival and enjoyed the extended weekend...” said James Frost, managing director at Frosts.