How June’s purr-fect retirement plan is proving to be the cat’s whiskers

Feline waifs and strays are June Pallet’s business, and, unfortunately, business is booming.

Cat lover June has always had moggies of her own, and when she retired, she filled her time by volunteering for local cat charities.

“Friends kept saying I should start my own rescue but I couldn’t afford to pay for the food and vet bills and a cattery,” she said.

But generous friends sorted that problem.

They set up a JustGiving account and swiftly raised £3,000 to get her on her way – and Travis Cat Rescue was born, providing care and shelter for cats and kittens in need.

“People have been absolutely fantastic,” June says, “I’ve always loved cats. I like their independence.

“I like the calmness of some and the feistiness of others. Every cat deserves the chance of a happy, stress-free life. There’s nothing more rewarding when a terrified or aggressive cat suddenly decides to trust you.

“It’s a fantastic feeling.”

To find out more search @traviscatrescue on Facebook or email traviscatrescue@gmail.com