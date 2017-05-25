How to keep your garden healthy this bank holiday

With temperatures across the country set to soar up to 27 degrees, Dobbies in MK is busy preparing for a bumper bank holiday as the people look to take advantage of the long weekend by spending time in the garden.

The warm, dry weather is set to continue over the next couple of months – great news for us, but not so much for our gardens. Dobbies has already seen sales of watering products for the year to date jump 42% compared to 2016, proving the weatherman really has been on our side.

Watering cans, hoses and sprinklers are set to be the big sellers at Dobbies this weekend as budding gardeners look for ways to keep their lawns, pots and plant beds hydrated.

Steve Guy, Horticultural Expert at Dobbies said: “It seems that we’re set for a sunny bank holiday weekend. This time last year, we saw sales of watering products leap by 38% as people prepared to keep their gardens well watered and we’re fully prepared for a similar turn of events this weekend.

“At this time of the year, some of the most common questions we’re asked in store are all about how to keep grass looking green and healthy and stop plants from wilting. When there’s a long bout of warm, dry weather it really is important to give your garden a little TLC and the moisture it needs.

“My top tips for keeping your garden looking great throughout the summer months are:

- Give your lawn a generous watering at least twice a week between the months of May – October

- Hanging baskets require a bit of care and attention to stay in bloom – try to water them daily and make sure you see the water appear seeping through the bottom of the basket so you can be sure it’s reaching the roots

- Smaller gardens are easier to get round, but if it’s taking you a while to water your outside space invest in a good quality sprinkler with a variety of flow options.”

Dobbies has a range of offers available in store this bank holiday weekend including 30% off own brand barbecues, chimineas and firepits, great multi-buy discounts on plants and promotions on Hozelock hoses.