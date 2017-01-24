HSBC to close branch in Milton Keynes

HSBC has announced the closure of its branch in Bletchley.

The decision to close the branch is part of a wider HSBC announcement to shut 62 branches by the end of 2017.

The Bletchley branch will close on Friday May 5. The bank says the closures are ‘reflecting a change in the way local customers are banking, HSBC’s continued investment in digital banking, and its objective to achieve a sustainable branch network for the long-term.’

Francesca McDonagh, head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing. More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as Touch and Voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches. “More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels – an increase from 80% last year.

“The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people. We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers’ needs.”

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by today’s announcement. We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us.

“We will offer customers individual sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up telephone, mobile or internet banking.”