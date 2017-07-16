Hundreds herd through town for the Midnight Moo

The streets were paved with gold last night as more than 1,000 women walked ten miles across the city to help raise £100,000 for Willen Hospice.

To celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday, MK Midnight Moo walkers pounded the redways dressed in glitter, tinsel and tutus for a celebratory gold-themed annual charity walk.

An impressive 1,300 people took part including 50 hand-picked men who joined the herd to charge through the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Among the ramblers was team AD Media Relations who led the crowd past the start line as they embarked on their midnight walk.

Director Amanda Devlin said: “MK Midnight Moo is such an incredible event to be a part of. This year’s highlight was most definitely the underpass disco which lifted our spirits when our legs were starting to feel wobbly.

“I’m always so impressed by the number of people who take part every year to help raise money for such a worthy cause - and the volunteers who stand for hours in the same spot cheering us on as we pass them.

Amanda and Alison Devlin in the Midnight Moo

“If you’ve never given it a go before make sure you make 2018 the year you get involved in an event that brings happiness to so many people - and a few blisters."

A Willen Hospice spokesman said: “A massive thank you goes out to every single walker who took part to help raise vital funds to support the care provided by Willen Hospice.

“And a huge thank you also goes out to all the volunteers and supporters whose help made our MK Midnight Moo 2017 possible!

"Over £100,000 has been pledged in sponsorship with more still to come – just incredible!

"You are all stars and this amazing total will go towards helping Willen Hospice continue to always be there to care for our patients and their loved ones. Thank you all!"

