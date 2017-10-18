Hundreds run for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

A mix of novice and advanced runners came together at the weekend to run Willen Lakes to help raise vital funds to support the care provided by Willen Hospice.

Milton Keynes secures new global Smart City partner

http://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/milton-keynes-secures-new-global-smart-city-partner-1-8202412

Runners could choose three different routes – 10k, 5k and 2k - and so far more than £8,000 has been raised.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice, said “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in our Lake Run – from those who came for a gentle jog to those looking to beat their personal best, every single runner made a difference. It was a beautiful morning for a run and we were so happy at how many people got involved in support of their local hospice. Every minute we need to raise £7 to continue to provide our care, and each and every runner who took part helped us in our vision to always be there to care for our patients and their loved ones.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise £10,000 a day to continue to provide its specialist end of life care in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas, and events like these are one of the many ways the hospice raises funds.