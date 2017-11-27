Hydralic equipment used to free man from car crash in Milton Keynes

Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to release a man from a car involved in a collision on Sunday (Nov 26)

The incident involving two cars happened at the junction of Kellan Drive and Chaffron Way, Fishermead, in Milton Keynes. One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Bletchley and an officer attended.

Paramedics assisted the man and a woman, in one of the other vehicles, who was injured. Another woman was injured but not trapped.

Fir crews also attended a kitchen fire in Portmarnock Close, Bletchley on Satuday afternoon.

One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan.

