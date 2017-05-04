‘I am hurt’, says Bedford runner Paula Radcliffe

Former Sharnbrook schoolgirl Paula Radcliffe may launch legal action amid the anti-doping proposal that could tarnish her world record marathon runner title.

Paula, who trained with Bedford & County Athletic Club nailed the women’s marathon record in 2003 and still holds it today.

This week European Athletics announced plans to overhaul the record lists, and “re-write” any pre-2005 records as part of more stringent drug-test procedures.

Paula, whose famous time was 2:15:26, said she may sue if the plans are officially backed.

“I understand what they are trying to do but this is not the answer. Yet again it sees clean athletes suffering for the actions of cheats.”

She added: “In 2003 samples were stored but only for eight years not 10 but I actually wrote a letter asking for mine to be kept... I am hurt and do feel this damages my reputation and dignity.”

Paula lived in Oakley from the age of 12. Her dad was vice chairman of the Bedford & County Athletic Club.