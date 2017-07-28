I.C.A. Conference promoting business growth returning to Milton Keynes in 2018

Following a successful even earlier this year, organisers of the I.C.A. Conference have announced its return in 2018.

Jurys Inn, Central Milton Keynes will host the event on March 22, with the continuing themes of ‘Innovate, Collaborate, Accelerate’, promoting opportunities for business growth and scale up within Milton Keynes and the surrounding regions.

Ntional and international business experts, entrepreneurs and motivators will come together to share their stories, experiences and expertise, both to encourage and inspire business growth.

Jean Gowin, managing director at Jeanius Consulting, said: “We’re delighted to announce I.C.A. 2018 and the team is busy working on an amazing speaker line up that will excite and inspire our audience. “Bringing international brands and prominent business people to share their knowledge and experiences here in Milton Keynes ensures we remain a leading business city and will provide a wealth of inspiring content to fire-up any sized business.”

Ben Searle, director at Marketing By Us, added: “Following the success of this year’s event, we continue to lead the way by providing a platform to showcase how other businesses have channelled and grown their entrepreneurial passion throughout their business journey. All businesses should be looking to learn something new, and who better to learn from than those who have been there.”

Early bird discounted tickets are now available to purchase via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ica-conference-2018-tickets-35539684152