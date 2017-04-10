Iconic car brand launches ‘exciting’ event in Milton Keynes

MINI, the iconic British car brand, is inviting the residents of Milton Keynes to participate in a unique event at The Centre:MK on April 15.

MINI is travelling the length and breadth of the country on the ultimate road trip to introduce its latest models to the British public.

Models available to drive include the new bigger MINI Countryman, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI 5-door Hatch, MINI Convertible and MINI Clubman.

Innovative three-piece beatboxers DUKE will be in Middleton Hall, The Centre:MK, from 9:30am to 7pm alongside the car event.

Driving experiences can be booked on the day at The Centre:MK from 9.30am and 5pm on April 15.