Identical twins add to GCSE success story at Stantonbury Campus

Talented twins Natalie and Sasha Oram-Jones have pulled off a double GCSE success with nine A and A* passes and eight B grades between them.

The identical duo are students at Stantonbury Campus, where a 58 per cent of pupils acheived A* to C passes in five subjects.

A record 700 Stantonbury students took GCSEs this year, including pupils in Year 9 and 10 who sat the exams early.

Some 51 per cent of students acheived A* to C passes in English and maths.

Co-Principal Michele Rhodes said: “As more and more of our students challenge themselves with rigorous academic qualifications, we are particularly pleased by the significant rise in the number of students achieving five GCSE qualifications including English, maths and science (92% compared with 69% last year).”

Stanonbury’s highest performers include Louie Gabriel (9A* and 3A), Zohal Sohrabi (7A* and 4A), Chris Swinton (7A* and 3A), Louie Lovell (6A* and 4A), Rachel Plose (4A* and 6A) and Minerva Maheshwari (4A* and 6A).

Subject level performance continued to improve and was particularly strong in science. In Physics 100% of grades were achieved at C grade or above with 50% at A/A*. In Biology the 97% pass rate was complemented by 63% of grades at A/A*. Further maths students achieved 100% A* - C grades with 64% at A/A*.

Overall 109 students gained at least one A grade and 15% of all grades were at A or A*. Many subjects produced strong outcomes including French, English, Textiles, Graphics, Product Design, Philosophy and Ethics, Sociology, Business and Computing.

Ms Rhodes said: “We are delighted that many other students surpassed their own expectations and will be able to take up sixth form courses.”

She added: “I am immensely proud of our students and staff who have worked tirelessly to achieve these well-deserved outcomes in the face of some challenging national change.”