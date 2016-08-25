“Impressive” GCSE results from Walton High

Year 11 students at Walton High are celebrating impressive results again this year.

Assistant Principal for KS4, Sue Thomas, said the results were a testament to the hard work of students under the guidance of a committed, whole-school team of staff.

She said; “Walton High continues to be a centre of learning that pursues excellence on all levels. We wish to celebrate these well-deserved successes with our students and wish all of them well for their future ambitions”.

Twelve students achieved ten or more A* and A grades in their results with standout performances from Emily Webber who attained 12 A*, 1 B and 2 Distinction* grades; Kate Newby with 9 A*, 3 A and 2 Distinction* grades; Anna Dickerson with 6 A*, 5 A, 2 B and one Distinction* grade.

Emily Webber said: “This is so what I wanted. It’s so cool, and I am so pleased with these results.”

Kate Newby and Anna Dickerson said: “We are absolutely thrilled!”

Over half of the students attained one or more ‘A’ grade or Distinction in their subject results.

Over 70% of students achieved A* - C grades in English and Maths.

Subjects that also did exceptionally well include Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Modern Languages and Art.

Executive Principal Michelle Currie stated: “We are very proud of all our students’ achievements whether these are in the exam hall, on the sports field or on the stage. To meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world, young people need a rounded education if they are to flourish. Providing an enriched education is what Walton High prides itself on and we are delighted that so many students are choosing to continue their studies here at Post-16. We look forward to celebrating their further success in two years’ time”.