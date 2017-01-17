Increased funding announced for Milton Keynes road network

Milton Keynes Council stands to receive a total of £5.9 million for local highways maintenance in 2017/18.

The Department for Transport recently announced additional funding that will be made available for the improvement of the county’s road network, which is used by 95% of people every day.

Milton Keynes will receive £1,346,000 extra on top of the £4,554,000 that it was to receive in 2017/18 for highway maintenance. Of that additional funding, £280,000 will be dedicated to pothole repairs and the remaining £1,067,000 will come from the National Productivity Investment Fund, focusing on efforts to reduce congestion at key locations and improve access to employment and housing.

Local MPs Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart said: “Transport infrastructure is key to MK’s economic growth. We are pleased the Government has recognised our calls for increased funding for our local road network, and are certain that the 30% increase in funding will go some way to reducing congestion, upgrading local roads and improving accessibility in the MK area.”