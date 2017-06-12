Ingram Micro has chosen Milton Keynes-based Willen Hospice as its charity of the year

Ingram Micro (UK) Ltd in Milton Keynes, known globally as the largest technology distributor of IT products and services, have chosen Willen Hospice as their charity of the year and aim to raise £20,000 to support the care provided by the Hospice.

As part of their commitment, they have set up a regular donation and adopted one of the Hospice’s popular cuddly swans.

Tony McMurray, director of finance at Ingram Micro (UK) Ltd, said “With the City of Milton Keynes celebrating its 50th year in 2017, and Willen Hospice being part of its rich history for much of that time, Willen and its iconic Swan would be the perfect gift for anyone wishing to adopt a Swan.”

By adopting a swan supporters are providing regular donations that help Willen Hospice plan for weeks, months and years of support and care for their patients and their families.

Dawn Clark, fundraising manager at Willen Hospice said, “To continue to provide our care, we need to raise £7 every single minute of the year. Adopting a swan can be is a wonderfully thoughtful gift or personal item to remember a loved one by and it’s a unique way to be part of something special whilst raising funds that will help us plan future care and support.”

To find out more about supporting Willen Hospice by adopting a cuddly swan in time for Father’s Day, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/fathersday