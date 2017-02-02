Inquest opens after Milton Keynes man killed in plane crash

The pilot of a light aircraft who died when the plane came down in a nature reserve was a motoring engineer, it emerged today as an inquest was opened into his death.

Father-of-two Dave Norris was a parish councillor at Newton Longville Parish Council and was just weeks away from celebrating his 65th birthday when he died from severe head injuries in the crash.

He died at the scenenear Aston Rowant Nature Reserve on the border of Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Coroner’s officer Kirsty Harris wrote in a statement read at the inquest opening: “The initial report received at 2.30pm by Thames Valley Police said a light aircraft had crashed on the Oxon/Bucks border.

“It was confirmed the pilot was the sole person in the aircraft. Cause of death was severe head trauma.”

No date has been set for a full inquest at Oxford Coroner’s Court into the death of Mr Norris which happened on January 15, but a jury will be required as in all deaths involving air crashes.

Councillor Norris lived in MK with his wife Sylvie and two children Gareth and Becky.

Sylvie said: “The shock has been beyond words - sleep evades me and appetite gone, but with so many folk rallying to keep me going I will fight on.”