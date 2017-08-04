Inquest opens into deaths of five members of Milton Keynes family killed in helicopter crash

An inquest into the deaths of five family members killed in a helicopter crash could de delayed for up to a year.

Three brothers and two of their wives died in the crash in mountains in Snowdonia, North Wales, on March 29, this year.

Those killed were Kevin and Ruth Burke, aged 56 and 49, Donald and Sharon Burke aged 55 and 48, and Barry Burke, 51.

The five, who lived in the Milton Keynes area, were on their way to a family party in Dublin when the accident happened in poor weather.

A major search was launched when their privately-owned helicopter failed to land in Ireland.

Their bodies were later found with the wreckage in the remote Rhinog mountains near Trawsfynydd, North Wales.

The inquest into their deaths at Caernarfon Coroner’s Court was formally opened yesterday. (Aug 3)

No members of the Burke family were present for the 10-minute hearing.

The coroner said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was conducting an inquiry into the cause of the crash and expected their work and final report would take up to a year to complete.

He added: “The inquest into the deaths of these five people, all from the same family very tragically, is now adjourned and will remain adjourned until the AAIB report has been received.”

Kevin and Ruth Burke, from Hulcote near Milton Keynes - close to where the helicopter took off - were directors of Staske Construction, which owned the helicopter.