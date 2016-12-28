Inspired Milton Keynes family pledge to help the homeless

A family from Olney inspired by hit film A Street Cat Named Bob will donate their start-up business profits to help the homeless.

Millions fell in love with the story of the special ginger tom who helped homeless busker James Bowen win his battle with drug addiction.

Now hoteliers Stewart and Shirley Elsmore say they want to help those spending Christmas on the streets - and look after the animals that often save their lives.

After launching property rental business The Melrose Directory earlier this year, the Elsmore family have pledged to split their profits with two homeless and animal charities.

Stewart said: “Like other hoteliers and cottage owners we have the moral dilemma of seeing increasing numbers of homeless people on our streets with fewer homes and places of refuge being available for them.

“This has never sat comfortably with us, knowing that sometimes some of our rooms are empty, while people are cold and wet outside.

“We know that other hotel and holiday home owners feel the same, although the commercial reality does not allow giving up those spare rooms to those who have nowhere else to go.”

To get involved in this special project, all holiday property owners can register on The Melrose Directory.

