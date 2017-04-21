International Workers Memorial Day will join trade union members in Milton Keynes

The purpose behind Workers’ Memorial Day has always been to “remember the dead: fight for the living” says GMB Milton Keynes branch.

On April 23 GMB members will join other trades union members from union branches that cover Milton Keynes to commemorate International Workers Memorial Day at the MK Rose, Campbell Park.

This is one of many events taking place across the region to mark International Workers Memorial Day on April 28 to remember workers killed or injured at work and to step up efforts to prevent others being killed or injured in the future.

Workers Memorial Day is commemorated throughout the world and is officially recognised by the UK Government.

Unions with their banners will assemble in the John Lewis Coach Park at 11.30am.

It will then march to the MK Rose lead by the Wolverton Brass Band to mark the commemoration.

At 12 noon the laying of wreaths - the Mayor of Milton Keynes will make an address followed by Pete Marland the Leader of the MK Council and Sarah Carpenter Unite National Officer for Health.

Dennis Brett, GMB Branch Secretary Milton Keynes, said: “The purpose behind Workers’ Memorial Day has always been to “remember the dead: fight for the living. “And unions are holding this event in Milton Keynes to remember all those killed through work but at the same time ensuring that such tragedies are not repeated.

“In Milton Keynes that can best be done by building trade union organisation, and campaigning for stricter enforcement with higher penalties for breaches of health & safety laws.”

Shaun Graham, GMB Regional Health and safety officer added: “Workers Memorial Day means a lot to the London Region, we have people very close to us who have suffered loss to family members due to bad health and safety practices that could have been avoided.

“In 2017 the theme for the day is Good health and safety for all workers whoever they are and will focus on inequalities in occupational health and the role unions play in narrowing the inequalities gap.

“GMB particularly want to focus on the hidden and new GIG economies, the risks faced by migrant workers and the issues of gender and class.”