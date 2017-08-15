intu Milton Keynes gives customers an ice treat

The world’s smallest ice cream van stopped off in Milton Keynes today, delighting shoppers at intu Milton Keynes with free ice cream as part of its pledge to make customers smile.

The ‘Nice Cream Van’ measures just 47 inches long and 39 inches high and made its way around the centre at a maximum speed of 12MPH.

The tour of the tiny van follows research revealing that eating ice cream is one of the top ten things that make people in and around Milton Keynes happiest in the summer.