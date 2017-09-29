intu Milton Keynes joins organisations across the UK to mark National Autism Hour

intu Milton Keynes will join organisations across the UK to recognise National Autistic Society Autism Hour on Monday at 10am.

All music will be turned down and the lights dimmed throughout the centre and in intu Milton Keynes’ retailers to create a better environment for people with autism.

From 9.30am, centre management are putting on refreshments in the kids’ club garden (near Debenhams) where they will reveal the new autism-friendly shopping guides plus specially created wristbands to help identify people that need extra help.

From 10am until 11am, Quiet Hour will be held.

“This is a chance for us to raise awareness and make others aware of autism and the affect it has on individuals,” said marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes, Kirsty McGiff.

“We are already an ‘Autism Friendly’ centre and work hard to ensure all groups feel comfortable when they visit intu Milton Keynes, and this day allows us to ensure people with autism are welcome at all times.”

At 11am, 1pm and 3pm, local sensory theatre group, Collar and Cuffs will perform in the kids’ club area for all to enjoy.

Around 700,000 people in the UK are on the autism spectrum. Autistic people see, hear and feel the world differently to other people and feel the world is overwhelming and can cause them considerable anxiety. Loud sounds and a busy environment can be overwhelming for someone with autism.