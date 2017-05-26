intu Milton Keynes to welcome a special ‘guest’ for half term

intu Milton Keynes has just confirmed that it will welcome a very special ‘guest’ during its May half term high-tech robot week; the Bletchley Park Enigma machine.

On Wednesday, May 31, the team at Bletchley Park will be bringing a working wartime Enigma that can be demonstrated to members of the public throughout the day.

Plus, children can take part in some simple and fun table-top puzzles, including Tower of Hanoi (wooden puzzle in which stacked pieces must be moved from one peg to another in size order), Transforming Triangles (what is the minimum number of tokens you need to move in order to turn a triangle upside down?), Cross-Cut (using two wooden sticks and placing them anywhere over the cross diagram, how many pieces can you divide the cross into?) and Morse code blocks with which children can spell their names or a message for someone else to read.

Additionally, the experts from Bletchley Park will be chatting with members of the public, answering questions and handing out information on Bletchley Park and our family activities.

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “We are very excited to welcome Bletchley Park, this is the first time we have brought them to the centre and we know it’s going to be a wonderful experience the public. To see an Enigma machine in real life is fantastic and is a great opportunity for local people to bring their children to the centre and learn more about the phenomenal code breakers.”

Throughout the May half term, intu Milton Keynes is hosting a variety of robot-themed activities. The free events include the chance to take part in a fantastic competition with LEGO, enter a robot dance competition, plus be wowed by Titan the Robot on Monday 29 May. LUSH will also be holding an Ickle Robot Soap making workshop, which is charged at £1.95pp on Friday 2 June.

Visit www.intu.co.uk/MiltonKeynes for more details of what’s on and opening hours.