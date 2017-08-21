intu Milton Keynes wants to know your choices for its retail awards 2017

Which store gives the best customer service, who has gone the extra mile and who deserves to receive an award? You decide!

It’s time to cast your votes for the intu Milton Keynes Retailer Awards 2017

This year’s awardsinclude 10 different categories, so every store within the centre has a great chance of picking up a prize.

Categories include the ‘World Class Customer Service Award’, the ‘Womenswear Retailer of the Year Award’, the ‘Menswear Retailer of the Year Award’, the ‘Footwear Retailer of the Year Award’, the ‘Jewellery & Accessories Retailer of the Year Award’, the ‘Health & Beauty Retailer of the Year’, the ‘Food & Drink Retailer of the Year Award’, the ‘Specialist Retailer of the Year Award’, the ‘Best Newcomer Award’, followed by the main accolade of ‘Retailer of the Year’.

General manager at intu Milton Keynes, Shelley Peppard said: “This is the public’s chance to decide who they think should be recognised for their hard work. This is the second year we have run the Retailer Awards and it’s a great way for the retailers to motivate their team, have a goal for the year and receive recognition for their excellent customer service.”

Every vote counts and will only take a minute online. Voting closes on Thursday August 31 at 11.59pm. The winners announced in October.

Vote online: http://intu.co.uk/miltonkeynes/event-archive/retailer-awards-1