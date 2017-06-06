Invitation to join the Milton Keynes Parks Trust at its annual meeting

The Parks Trust, the self-financing charity that manages and maintains over 6,000 acres of Milton Keynes’ green space, is inviting everyone to join them at their Annual Public Meeting.

The event will be hosted on Thursday, July 6 between 6-8pm at the Pavilion in Campbell Park.

This will be a great opportunity for those in Milton Keynes to find out about what The Parks Trust does as a charity as well as how it cares for and maintains the green space in the city.

The Trust’s chief executive, David Foster will present highlights from 2016-17 and discuss plans for the future.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions about improvements to facilities in the parks, the way the Trust manages its land and trees for people and for wildlife, the events in the parks and the new landscapes being taken on by the Trust.

David Foster said: “We’d love for as many people as possible to attend our Annual Public Meeting this year.

“Not only will we be reflecting on the successes from the last year, but we will also be looking at our current and future projects, such as the developments at Willen Lake and Campbell Park. It’s a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of green space in our city!”

The Parks Trust’s annual report and financial statements will also be available on its website after the meeting. Anyone who would like to request a hard copy should email info@theparkstrust.com