Is Milton Keynes any closer to a new university?

Milton Keynes technology businesses will be updated on progress towards a new university for the city at an event next week.

Geoff Snelson, Director of Strategy and Futures at Milton Keynes Council, will be speaking at an Ask The Expert event organised by Biztech technology forum on Wednesday, May 3.

Mr Snelson is also due to update Milton Keynes businesses on the MK Futures programme and mobility projects currently taking place around the city.

The Ask The Expert event, held at UCMK in the city centre, will also look at the implications of the new General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) coming into law next year.

Andy Chesterman of DAMM Solutions will be presenting on the wide ranging and major implications for businesses of GDPR.

For venue and ticket details visit http://www.biztech.org.uk/events