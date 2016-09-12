It’s a family affair for Team Garwood in training for city half marathon and 10k

A father and his disabled son will be taking on the NSPCC Milton Keynes Half Marathon to raise more awareness of the children’s charity.

Team Garwood is Nicholas, who has cerebral palsy, and his parents Kevin and Cheryl, who moved to the city from South Africa in May. The city half marathon on Sunday, September 25, also includes a 10k option alongside the half marathon.

Kevin, 53, started running with his son Nicholas, now 18, in 2009 and will be using a specially built running chair to carry him throughout the run.

Kevin said: “We’ve done several Olympic style triathlons including 10k and 5k runs. Nicholas and I will be doing the half, while my wife Cheryl will be doing the 10k.”

He added: “My son is the boss. He always beats me in every race because he crosses the line first. In cycling he sits in front of me and in running, I push him. I have a slight advantage in swimming because I tow him!”

He added: “Children are an important factor in our lives regardless of how they are physically or emotionally. One can do sports with them or do other activities with them – it shouldn’t matter how they look or how they are physically - we can still enjoy them and love them. The NSPCC is an organisation that is doing some great work and holds those kinds of values. We need to love our children regardless and not undermine their individuality. We need to help them grow into people.”