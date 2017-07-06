It’s the summer of love for roads as website reveals MK Council’s highway improvements

A new council website has been launched specially to keep people in the loop about millions of pounds worth of highway improvements planned for this summer.

The site details projects all over MK and covers everything from new street lights to resurfacing work.

It also introduces the ‘gully lorry’ – a special truck commissioned to clean out all 62,000 road drains in MK over the next three years.

People can log on to see when the gully lorry will be visiting their area– and when they must to move their cars.

Another summer project is upgrading street lights to energy efficient LED lanterns.

This involves council contractor Ringway replacing the light head and if required, replacing any damaged poles .

LED bulbs will run for 20 years before they need changing and provide better quality lighting, said a council spokesman.

“Conservation areas like Stony Stratford, Newport Pagnell and Olney High Streets will receive lights and poles in keeping with the unique character of the area,” he said.

More conservation work took place in Newport Pagnell to repair and re-instate the two brass lamps on the historic Iron Bridge.

Meanwhile a few miles away at CMK, work is a almost complete to resurface Midsummer Boulevard.

The council spokesman said: “There are many exciting projects to come, including the ‘super Redways’, improvements to roundabouts and the A421 dualling.”

For details of road schemes scheduled for your area visit www.mkhighways.co.uk