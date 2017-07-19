It was stormy overnight in Milton Keynes - and we want your pictures of the dramatic evening

Milton Keynes had its fair share of thunder and lighting overnight, and we’re looking for your pictures!
If you captured the dramatic storm, send your images to us at editorial@mkcitizen.co.uk and we’ll share them online.
Milton Keynes had its fair share of thunder and lighting overnight, and we’re looking for your pictures!
If you captured the dramatic storm, send your images to us at editorial@mkcitizen.co.uk and we’ll share them online.
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.