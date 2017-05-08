Jailed Milton Keynes drug trafficker has proceeds of Dubai apartments seized

A confiscation order amounting to nearly £500,000 has been made against a Milton Keynes man who was jailed over drug trafficking and firearms offences.

Specialist team ‘ACE’ work towards recovering and confiscating criminal gains and have taken back the proceeds of two Dubai apartments.

The Asset Confiscation Enforcement (ACE) team was launched in October 2014 and works with a number of law enforcement agencies to recover proceeds of crime from offenders.

The team not only enforces against unpaid confiscations, but proactively reviews old cases to ensure that any individuals previously made subject of confiscation orders are made to repay the full amount in light of assets they may have gained or uncovered since.

ACE investigators recently supported in enforcing a confiscation order which culminated with the seizure of two Dubai apartments that had been purchased from the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The order was originally made against Marvin Douglas, 35, of Hidcote Drive, Milton Keynes, who was convicted for drug trafficking and firearms offences relating to Bedfordshire in 2012.

But aside from his criminal convictions, work was undertaken alongside Specialist Prosecutor Ousman M’Bai of the Crown Prosecution Service, to identify his foreign assets and repatriate the proceeds from their sale in a complex and groundbreaking case totalling £481,834.28 in seized funds.

Douglas was produced from prison to appear before Cambridge Crown Court on April 18, when his Proceeds of Crime orders were increased to reflect the true gains he made from criminal activity. Failure of payment would have cost Douglas a further 12 months in custody.

ACE team Financial investigation manager Nick Bentley said: “We pursue criminals through work with specialist prosecutors in the UK and around the globe to recover proceeds from crime utilising the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

“This work should send a clear message to those tempted to flout the law that crime truly does not pay.”

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Peters added: “Often criminals believe that they can hide their assets years after the initial offending, when they think the police are no longer looking at their activity.

“However, I can safely say that we will go looking at criminals with unpaid orders to get the monies back from their ill-gotten gains.

“The case involving Douglas is a clear demonstration that we will go hunting for criminal assets Douglas was a significant criminal causing a lot of harm with his drug-dealing in Bedfordshire and surrounding counties.

“As a result of the ACE team’s work we were able to locate his hidden assets abroad and directly link them to his offending.”

Anyone with information about criminal activity including proceeds of crime is urged to pass on intelligence to police via 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.