Jean Gowin to lead dbfb in Milton Keynes

dbfb communications, a local provider of managed communication services who specialise in ultrafast broadband, mobile solutions, cloud telephony and IT services, is demonstrating its commitment to Milton Keynes by opening new offices at Challenge House, Bletchley in December - employing local people to grow and service its expanding MK customer base.

Joining the team and heading up the Milton Keynes operation will be Jean Gowin formerly of Jeanius Consulting, who takes up the role of relationships director for Milton Keynes.

Best known as a leading provider of full-fibre infrastructure in both Milton Keynes and Northampton, dbfb is expanding its offering and high levels of customer service in the city to accommodate growing demand as more and more businesses sign up to gigabit internet speeds.

“I’m delighted to be joining dbfb and so excited by its plans for Milton Keynes. Having worked alongside the dbfb team previously, I have been impressed by their high standards of customer service and the personal way they do business,” said Jean.

“I’m really looking forward to building long term relationships in the MK business community, enabling customers in MK to take advantage of the unique services we offer.”

Simon Pickering, managing director of dbfb, added: “We’re extremely pleased to have Jean join the team, bringing in her local knowledge and network into the business. Having both an office and dedicated team here in MK shows dbfb’s desire to both serve MK businesses, and be an active part of the local community. Jean shares our passion for strong customer relationships and outstanding customer service so we’re very much looking forward to her working with us and leading our future growth in Milton Keynes.”