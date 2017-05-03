Jet-ski task to raise funds for Milton Keynes neonatal unit

Two friends from local company Felder are travelling across the English Channel on jet-skis in aid of Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

Chris Kealy and Richard Hird, both from Milton Keynes, are on track to raise an impressive £10,000 for the neonatal unit at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

They will be fundraising for various items of equipment to help the unit care for babies born too early, too small or very ill – including two new heart monitoring machines.

Fundraiser Richard said: “The neonatal unit is something very close to our hearts and we hope to raise the full £10,000. It’s a high target, but we know the heart monitors will make a huge difference to those tiny patients at the hospital.”

The challenge involves a 60-mile round trip across the English Channel starting at Rye harbour in East Sussex and over to Boulogne in France. The friends are hoping to complete the challenge in the fastest time possible, dealing with tide levels, refuelling and the unpredictable weather along the way!

Chris said: “It’s going to be a daunting task and the training and preparation hasn’t been easy, but it’ll be worth it! The support we’ve had from our friends, family and the Milton Keynes community has been amazing – and there’s still time to donate to this great cause!”

The jet-ski challenge takes place on Saturday June 3. To sponsor Chris and Richard visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RichChrisJetskichallenge.