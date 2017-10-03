Joanne Clifton to star in Flashdance - The Musical in Milton Keynes

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Joanne Clifton has announced that she will continue in her role of Alex Owens in the smash hit UK tour Flashdance – The Musical,

The production arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre next July.

“I am having the best time ever on this tour and so am delighted to be staying on for 2018,” she said.

“We have so much fun on stage and off, and I really am dancing like I’ve never danced before!”

Flashdance - The Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

Tickets can be booked at www.tgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

