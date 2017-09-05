John Lewis seeks seasonal staff members for its Milton Keynes branch

John Lewis in Milton Keynes is searching for 146 temporary staff members (Partners) to join their branch team, ahead of the busiest shopping period of the year.

The retailer is recruiting new Partners to assist customers in preparing for the festive season, with positions available across a number of departments including the John Lewis Christmas Shop, electrical and home technology and gifts, as well as behind-the-scenes stock management (replenishment) roles.

John Lewis is also recruiting across its Distribution networks - for warehouse and driving roles.

Paul Hunt, Hhad of branch, said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic and energetic Partners to join our team in Milton Keynes to help customers find the perfect Christmas gifts for their loved-ones. As part of our unique Partnership structure, successful applicants will become part of our co-owned business, and join fellow Partners in helping to make Christmas special for our customers.”

All Christmas temporary staff will receive training to ensure John Lewis customers continue to receive the highest level of customer service with every shopping experience. And in 2017, for the second year running, the company was named the most sought-after employer in the UK by LinkedIn.

Dominic Rose, selling Partner, at the centre:mk store is an example of how far a temporary Christmas role can take you. Dominic joined the branch as a Christmas temp 12 years ago whilst studying at college and was made permanent after a month.

“I settled into a catering assistant role and enjoyed it so much that after three years I became a chef,” he said.

“Earlier this year, I moved onto the shop floor as a selling assistant and am now on the pathways programme with the aim of becoming a section manager. Throughout my career I’ve relished the opportunities that the partnership offers as I believe in pushing myself; if you’re driven and are customer focused, becoming a Temp at John Lewis can be a great career opportunity.

“Christmas is one of the best times of year, fast paced and lots of fun.”

Those interested in applying should visit www.jlpjobs.com where vacancies will be advertised from 4 September onwards.