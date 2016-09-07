John Lewis to create 500 jobs in Milton Keynes

John Lewis is creating hundreds of jobs for local people by opening two new distribution centres in Milton Keynes.

The company has invested in its online services to meet increasing demand by expanding its Magna Park location.

It is part of a £250 million investment into distribution, and will make Magna Park one of Europe’s biggest distribution centres.

Around 500 new jobs will created, say John Lewis, whose online sales have soared by 21.4 per cent over the past year.

“Our distribution centres are at the heart of our business and these advanced facilities enable us to adapt to the ever-evolving retail market,” said the company’s operations manager Dino Rocos.

“Customers want quick and convenient deliveries and fast replenishment of our shops. This investment puts us in a strong position for the years to come.”