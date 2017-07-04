John Lewis trials professional trade service in Milton Keynes for customers wanting help with jobs around their homes

John Lewis is pioneering a brand new home improvement service in Milton Keynes. The initiative, called ‘Home Solutions from John Lewis’, enables customers to book plumbers, electricians, decorators and gardeners who have been selected and approved by the retailer.

Customers can request a fully qualified, professional tradesperson via the Home Solutions app, website, or customer call centre.

After selecting the job that needs doing, customers will be shown a variety of time slots when the work can be performed.

Having chosen a suitable time, customers are then matched with an available trade professional who can be booked and paid for via the Home Solutions app, or website.

In keeping with John Lewis’s customer service standards customers will be given a one year guarantee on the work.

Tom Athron, group development director at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “As a trusted retailer of home products our customers often ask us if we can help them with tasks in their homes. We are delighted to be trialling the new service in Milton Keynes and have taken a lot of care to find professionals who will deliver service to the standard that people expect from John Lewis.

“We know how difficult it can be to find the time in our busy lives to source trusted trade professionals and hope our customers find the service helpful.”

The local trade professionals taking part in the initiative have all undergone a rigorous recruitment process which includes interviews, background checks, viewing of previous work and an induction to John Lewis customer service standards.

Kate Peters from local landscape business, Golden Gardeners, who is taking part in the trial said; “We are delighted to be taking part in this trial because it is such a trusted brand. I look forward to offering the excellent customer service that the company is known for.”

Customers can download the Home Solutions App from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Alternatively they can visit the Home Solutions website www.johnlewishomesolutions.co.uk or call 0203 739 9198.