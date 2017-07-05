Join Gully’s gang for charity fun run in Milton Keynes

Gulliver’s Land is set to hold its first ever family fun run to raise money for local charities.

Milton Keynes based theme park, Gulliver’s Land, is to hold a fun-packed day for the whole family by hosting its first ever family fun run to raise money for charities in the region.

The exciting event, on Sunday, July 23, will be the first of its kind at Gulliver’s and will be open to only 1,000 participants.

Gully Mouse himself shall be taking part in the one mile run around the park and runners are encouraged to deck themselves out in their best fancy-dress costumes - with prizes to be won for the most creative.

Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s director of guest services, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our first ever Family Fun Run at Gulliver’s Land. The event will be a wonderful opportunity for families to come together and do something fun for a good cause.

“As a family-owned business we are always looking for new ways to promote enjoyable family events and we are sure that the fun run will be just another example of that.

“We are also a great believer in people of all ages keeping active and like to encourage such activities wherever we can.”

If you would like to raise money for a charity of your choice then be sure to download our sponsorship form.

To register for the Gulliver’s Family Fun Run visit www.gulliversfun.co.uk/events/family-fun-run



