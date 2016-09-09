Join the MK Zumbathon to raise money for Willen Hospice

Join the Zumbathon this Sunday at 9am to be a part of the biggest Zumba event MK has ever seen.

Whether you’re new to Zumba or a seasoned pro, this Zumbathon is for you.

Taking place on next Sunday (September 18) in Middleton Hall at centre:mk, there will be Julia, Red and Maddi.

Three incredible Zumba teachers, lined up to deliver an hour and a half of zumba fitness workouts.

With MKFM providing the tunes, come along and make some moves to help raise vital funds for Willen Hospice.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice, said: “This is a great opportunity to have a go at a really fun workout and be a part of something special whilst raising money to support the care here at Willen Hospice.”

Entry is £10 pre-booked online at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/zumba or £12 on the day.

All money raised will go towards supporting the specialist end-of-life care provided at Willen Hospice.