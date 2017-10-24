Join the ‘world’s happiest exericse class’ in Milton Keynes

Britain will officially wave goodbye to summertime this weekend. However, the journey into winter is not always a welcoming one, as the shorter days and darker nights can lead to a sense of sadness and depression, otherwise known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

For those suffering from the winter blues and lamenting the lack of summer sun (and its abundant stores of Vitamin D) a new workout class from David Lloyd Clubs may be just the happiness elixir they need. Indeed, ‘Vitamin Me’, as the class is called, is the first mood-enhancing workout class designed to specifically tackle SAD.

Through a combination of light lamp therapy, HIIT exercises that release good-mood endorphins and the familiar sights, sounds and smells of summer, the 30-minute class is a multi-sensory experience designed to make guests feel like they are still in the hazy days of summer.

On arrival at the Vitamin Me classes, guests are greeted not with mats or dumbbells, but with sun loungers, the scent of sun cream, the sounds of waves lapping through their headphones and a pit of sand to dip their feet in to.

Some gentle stretches open the class, and then once comfy on their sun loungers, guests switch on their light therapy lamp for 15 minutes of artificial day light, proven to improve mood and energy levels. The class ends with a high intensity 10-minute cardio session designed to release endorphins that trigger a feel-good feeling in the body and mind.

A spokesperson from David Lloyd Club says: ‘We are always looking for innovative classes to introduce to our clubs that really benefit our members. When we discovered that 41% of people suffered due to the change in weather and daylight hours, we wanted to introduce a class that helped combat those feelings and so the Vitamin Me class was developed.’

Vitamin Me classes are to be held at David Lloyd over the weekend of Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October. The classes are open to both members and non-members. Those wishing to register can do so at www.davidlloyd.co.uk/vitaminme, with spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis.