Join Willen Hospice and bag yourselves some great goods in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is inviting bargain hunters to join them later this month, at their Fill-a-Bag event in Newport pagnell.

Lovat Hall will host the event. All attendees are invited to pick up a bag on entry and fill it full of fab preloved fashion - for just £10 a bag.

An amazing selection of clothes, shoes and accessories will be up for grabs, and when you purchase a bag, you’ll be supporting the care provided by Willen Hospice.

The popular pop-up Vintage Tea Room returns too, so that savvy shoppers can enjoy a cuppa and slice of home-made cake.

The event will run between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, July 29.

To find out more head to www.willen-hospice.org.uk/fab-lovathall

