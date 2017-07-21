Joint enforcement action keeps cabbies in check in Milton Keynes

Licensing officers from Milton Keynes, South Northamptonshire (SNC) and Aylesbury Vale Councils recently carried out a joint initiative together with Thames Valley Police, to spot check taxi drivers operating in Milton Keynes.

In an evening of proactive enforcement action on Friday, July 14, both Hackney Carriage and Private Hire vehicles were stopped and checked for possible defects and licensing breaches.

Councillor Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said of the operation: “Carrying out spot checks such as this with our partners in the area is essential in ensuring the safety of the public when using taxis in Milton Keynes and the surrounding districts.

“Taking this proactive enforcement offers people peace of mind and also serves as a reminder to taxi operators of the importance of making sure their vehicles have regular inspections to ensure that they are roadworthy.”

In total, 22 licensed taxis were stopped and checked and just five were found to have defects requiring further examination.

Examiners then inspected the five vehicles identified as having defects, comprising one licensed by Milton Keynes Council, one licensed by SNC and three licensed by Aylesbury Vale. Faults found included tyre damage, defective lights and bodywork damage.