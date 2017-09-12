Judging under way for Milton Keynes Women Leaders Awards 2017

Judges for the Women Leaders MK Awards joined forces to select the winners ahead of the 2017 Awards Gala Evening to be held at

Stadium MK on October 13.

The judges, who came from around the country, agreed it was “the toughest year yet”, as women from in and around Milton Keynes lined up to be interviewed.

Customer Service judge, Amanda Devlin said: “Women Leaders never fails to highlight the unbelievable talent we have here in Milton Keynes and this time around

was no exception.

“I was very lucky to be one of the judges tasked with interviewing an array of women who were all incredibly impressive.

“Their brilliance made it very tough to choose our winners, but I have no doubt the calibre of finalists will prove to make this year's Women Leaders a huge success.

“I can’t wait for the awards night.”

Founder Jan Flawn, added: “I become prouder and prouder as the years go by for the talent and success stories featured in Women

Leaders.

“This has been the closest year yet with so many quality nominations and even more quality interviews.

“Every woman involved should be proud to have gotten to this stage and no matter the results on the awards evening, they are all winners in my eyes.”

Laura Miller, founder of Milton Keynes Kids and finalist in four categories said: “It was so wonderful to be given the opportunity to spend time talking passionately

about what I most love doing - inspiring local people to have fun days out with their kids - but also to meet some of the brilliant finalists - there’s so much talent in Milton

Keynes.

“I am so excited about the final - I can’t wait to meet more of the other finalists and hear their stories about how they’ve become successful in their chosen fields. The

awards are such a positive way of reflecting the achievements of the most formidable women in Milton Keynes”

