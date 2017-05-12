Jury retires in case of inmate who died at Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes

The jury at an inquest into the death of an inmate at Woodhill Prison has retired to consider its findings.

The inquest has been hearing evidence into the death of Michael Cameron who was one of seven men to take their own lives at HMP Woodhill last year. A total of 18 men have died at the prison since 2013.

The inquest was told Mr Cameron, 45, had harmed himself while in police custody and had been placed on constant observation, and on arrival at the prison, was observed hourly.

However, the inquest heard Mr Cameron’s cell mate had handed razor blades to officers on April 25. He said he believed Mr Cameron had intended to harm himself.

The following day, his fellow inmate was moved and Mr Cameron was found hanging in his cell by an officer.

The families of two of other men who have died at Woodhill jail called for a judicial review into the 18 deaths at the prison.

A verdict of suicide, with neglect contributing to his death, was returned in the case of Daniel Dunkley following an inquest into his death last week. The verdict prompted calls of possible corporate manslaughter after coroner Tom Osbourne concluded evidence showed the prison was at breaking point at the time of Daniel’s death in August 2016.