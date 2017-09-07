Kebab van would ‘spoil’ local centre in Milton Keynes

A street food trader is set to see his bid to run his pop-up kebab van in Giffard Park refused by councillors.

Mr Harun Acar has applied to run Tony’s Kebabs in Broadway Avenue, at the local centre, from Monday to Sunday evenings at 5pm to 8pm.

But the application has seen objections from Great Linford Parish Council, and the landlord for the local centre and Ho Ho Fish & Chips.

The Fish & Chip shop argued that the presence of the kebab van would affect its income, and would cause ‘loitering and nuisance’, as well as ‘bringing the tone of the area down’.

Councillors on the regulatory sub-committee will decide tonight (September 7) whether to follow the recommendation for refusal, as it would be ‘unlikely to add to the street scene’ in Giffard Park.