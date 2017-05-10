Kick Start your career at Milton Keynes College’s open event

On Tuesday 16 May, prospective learners are invited to take a look inside Milton Keynes College’s Bletchley Campus, as it showcases its courses, tutors and facilities.

Predominantly teaching courses in Sport Development, Art & Design and Catering & Hospitality, students will also benefit from seeing the college’s top commercial hair and beauty salon, The Graduate and its commercial training restaurant, The Brasserie.

The open event provides the perfect opportunity to find out more about Milton Keynes College’s full range of study programmes, including everything from Photography and Fashion, right through to Sports Science and Uniformed Public Services. There will also be a chance to speak to tutors about apprenticeships opportunities available at the College, which is now a government approved top-quality apprenticeships training provider.

“There are lots of exciting new ventures taking shape at our Bletchley Campus and we are excited to welcome many of our future 2017/18 learners to take a look at the fantastic opportunities on offer here,” explains Dr Julie Mills, Principal and CEO of Milton Keynes College.

“Whether you are leaving school or are looking for a change of direction in your career path, we have a range of full-time, part-time, higher education and apprenticeship opportunities available to you,” continues Dr Mills.

For further information visit www.mkcollege.ac.uk