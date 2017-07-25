Kids can get hands-on at this week’s reptile roadshow in Milton Keynes

Have your say

Children will be allowed to get up close and personal with lizards, snakes, millipedes, chinchillas and frogs at Bletchley Leisure Centre later this week.

The hands-on experience will be run by Reptile Roadshow on Friday morning.

Sam Savage, operations manager at Bletchley Leisure Centre, and responsible for the activities said: “We wanted to bring something different to the programme this year.

The full holiday activity programme started yesterday and runs through to September 1. It is open to children from five years.

It offers them a chance to have a go at racquet sports, mini and team games in the sports hall with pool time included every day.

For bookings call Bletchley Leisure Centre reception on 01908 377251.